macOS Ventura lands on Mac with a new way of working with desktop windows

As expected, WWDC 2022 has left for all of us the presentation of the new macOS Ventura 13, which is now starting its walk in a beta period to be released to all users at the end of the year if all the deadlines are met. As is logical, this generational leap is accompanied by different novelties that we are going to comment on below.

The main novelties of macOS Ventura

This new version stands out at first for the new functionality called Stage Manager, which allows you to have all the windows open on one of the sides. This is something that is always kept in the center of the screen, but it significantly improves the way you work on several applications simultaneously. Apple itself proposes it as a Dock in which only the applications that are running can be found.





Spotlight it is now much richer with features focused on smart search. Until now, with the press Command + Space, you could search for folders, files and also applications. But now other actions are going to be integrated, such as starting a timer or tracking an image through the text that it integrates thanks to the well-known Live Text function.





Mail is used daily by many users who have all of their accounts linked through Apple’s service compatibility. Although, it could be somewhat short. In this update, Ventura adds the option to undo sending an email with a margin of several minutes, being ideal if you have made a mistake. To this is added a function that was highly requested by all: the programming an email. Now, you can completely forget about having to send your emails, since you will simply set a day and time for them to be sent automatically. And finally, it will also allow you to add follow-up reminders for the most important emails of your day to day. This is also added to the improvements that have been made to the Mail browser. Now it works more efficiently and will search for all related emails with a keyword.





Safari is also updated in this new version of macOS by adding groups of tabs that can be shared. This means that if you have a group of friends, and you want to view a specific website together, you can share it with a single click. Together, it will be possible to have a conversation over the phone, or with FaceTime.





In this version of macOS, Apple is going to bet on completely remove passwords from our entire landscape. In this case, it will try to change the classic password for access through Touch ID or Face ID. In this way, the key used in each of the services will be totally confidential and cannot be spoofed. In addition, it will also free us from having to constantly remember numerous passwords. And to this is added the Handoff compatibility with FaceTime.

And as novelties, which have been less prominent, you can find the System Preferences redesign, with the different options grouped on one side. A Clock app is also added to give your Mac the ability to turn on a stopwatch or check the time elsewhere on the globe.

Beyond these features, enhancements to Metal make it possible to introduce a new Resident Evil game that we will see soon on Mac. Without a doubt, this is something unheard of, since Macs were not compatible for games that required high graphic quality until very recently. Now, it seems that everything is changing.

macOS improvements that are shared with other systems

Keep in mind that Apple’s operating systems act as a whole as a true ecosystem. That is why some of the new features that we see in iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 are now also found in macOS Ventura. That is why the improvements with respect to the LiveText functionality which was introduced last year. On this occasion they wanted to go a step further, and You will be able to detect more information in the photos you have stored in the Photos application. With a simple touch on the element you want, you will be able to extract it and transfer it to your messaging application. But also now, in addition to photographs, it will be possible to carry out an analysis of the text that is in a video. This will mean that if you have a video in Photos, you will be able to pause it and select the text that interests you the most.

In addition, the fact of sharing photos in the shared album of the family that you have created in your ecosystem is much more reinforced. It is specially focused to have a album with all members of the same household with the aim of grouping all the memories they have with the members.

iMessage has also improved, now adding the option to delete a message that has been previously sent and also the option to edit all sent content. This is something that could be had on Telegram and that is now also integrated into the native service of the Cupertino company. In addition, it is also now possible to mark conversations as unread.

Apple Maps also includes relevant news, especially focused on the route planning. You will be able to create a planning of the trip that you are going to undertake with up to 15 different stops. In this case, once generated, you will be able to send them to the iPhone to share it later with CarPlay. Without a doubt, this is about improving the communication that exists between both operating systems.





The Home application on macOS It is used by numerous users to be able to control all the home automation devices they have at home. In this new version, it takes a leap in terms of design in order to better group all the accessories and control them quickly. By default, it has been designed so that at the top there is direct access to the devices you use the most, such as the air conditioner, followed by the security camera images. In this way you will not have to navigate through numerous annoying menus that can end up overwhelming you to find a single accessory.