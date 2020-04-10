Mad Magazine Cartoonist And Poster Artist Mort Drucker Has Died At 91

Per The New York Instances, Mort Drucker died earlier at present at his house in Woodbury, New York, although the reason for loss of life was not made recognized. He’s survived by his spouse Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam, and three grandchildren. Although he labored for a lot of publishers over the course of his profession, he was finest recognized for his work for Mad Magazine, an organization for which he labored for over six a long time. Reacting to the information, the publication posted a remembrance message on their official Twitter account, that includes Drucker amongst lots of the drawings that he did over time: