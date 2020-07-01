‘Mad Males’ Sets Streaming Pact With Amazon, AMC Snags Linear Rights – Variety

In a transfer that even the nice Don Draper may not have seen coming, the brand new streaming dwelling for “Mad Males” can be Amazon’s IMDb TV.

All seven seasons, 92 episodes of the long-lasting drama can be out there to stream free of charge on the platform beginning July 15. Amazon has additionally acquired the worldwide rights to the sequence from producer Lionsgate Tv, and can start streaming it on Amazon Prime Video around the globe later this week, in response to sources.

The rights have been packaged in what sources describe as a “complicated, bumper deal” which sees AMC, the community which initially aired the present between 2007 and 2015, win the linear rights, and Starzplay (Lionsgate’s streamer) take a portion of the streaming pie for its European and Latin American footprint.

In different “Mad Males” information, Variety has discovered from sources that the season three episode “My Outdated Kentucky Residence,” during which Roger Sterling (a central character performed by John Slattery) seems in blackface at a celebration and sings to his spouse, could have a title card in entrance of it to “present context for the blackface scene.” The cardboard will seem earlier than the episode on all platforms.

Here’s what the title card will say: This episode comprises disturbing photographs associated to race in America. One of many characters is proven in blackface as a part of an episode that exhibits how commonplace racism was in America in 1963. In its reliance on historic authenticity, the sequence producers are dedicated to exposing the injustices and inequities inside our society that proceed to this present day so we will study even probably the most painful elements of our historical past with a purpose to mirror on who we’re at present and who we wish to turn out to be. We’re subsequently presenting the unique episode in its entirety.

The choice seems to be much like that taken by HBO Max to have an introductory disclaimer explaining that “Gone With the Wind” “denies the horrors of slavery.” Lionsgate TV is the newest studio to be pressured to re-evaluate one in every of its tentpole exhibits for racial sensitivity, after a number of episodes of “30 Rock” have been pulled from streaming and syndication at Tina Fey’s request, and episodes of “Scrubs,” “The Workplace,” and “Group” have all both been faraway from circulation or edited attributable to characters showing in blackface.

Information of the “Mad Males” rights deal comes lower than a month after the sequence departed its earlier streaming dwelling of Netflix, which paid studio Lionsgate Tv round $1 million per episode for the rights again in 2011. Lionsgate had spent the previous few months buying the rights to the Emmy-littered present round, after Netflix handed on the choice to increase its deal.

Created by Matthew Weiner and set in 1960s New York, the provocative drama follows the lives of the ruthlessly aggressive women and men of Madison Avenue promoting. The sequence is extensively considered one of many biggest ever produced, successful 16 Emmys (together with 4 drama sequence awards for every of its first 4 seasons) and 5 Golden Globes all through its run.

It starred Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Vincent Kartheiser, Aaron Staton, Robert Morse and Kiernan Shipka, amongst many others.

“’Mad Males’ is an evergreen property whose enchantment has continued to develop over time, and we’re happy to collaborate with a various alliance of remarkable companions to carry it to a worldwide viewers,” stated Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide tv and digital distribution. “This complete and multifaceted settlement brings collectively companions from each a part of the content material ecosystem, and it permits a complete new technology of followers to get pleasure from one of many biggest tv sequence ever made, whether or not they’re reuniting with the present as an previous pal or discovering ‘Mad Males’ for the primary time.”

In keeping with sources, the AMC a part of the deal will kick in within the fall, at which level the community will be capable of exhibit all seasons and all episodes on a 123 of platforms together with its linear networks and SVOD providers.

“‘Mad Males’ launched on AMC in 2007 and have become the definition of ‘talked-about-television’ – and for our firm started a interval of distinction and affect that continues to this present day. We’re so happy to carry ‘Mad Males’ dwelling to AMC, and once more be capable of share these unforgettable characters and this nuanced and distinctive storytelling with followers, new and previous, on a 123 of platforms beginning this fall,” stated Ed Carroll, chief working officer of AMC Networks, who was president of AMC when the sequence was greenlit.

Starzplay will carry the sequence in Europe, Latin America and Japan starting Oct. 1.

“‘Mad Males’ is considered one of many biggest tv sequence ever made, and its timeless storytelling, essential recognition and world fan base mirror the hallmarks of the programming that we’re proud to carry to Starzplay audiences throughout our footprint,” stated Starz EVP of worldwide networks Superna Kalle. “Come this fall, it should make an amazing addition to our bespoke slate of acclaimed authentic sequence, native programming and world-class acquisitions.”