Mad Max, an open world that I love but that costs me horrors to finish

One of the most discussed open worlds in recent years is Mad Max. Unnecessarily long and somewhat repetitive for the press, it has become a cult game for fans. I’ve returned to the Avalanche Studios game after several years, and time has helped me gain perspective.

Avalanche Studios games have something, and they have it for good and for bad. The team has long specialized in open worlds and they have their seal, of course. They demonstrated it with the Just Cause series, they also did it with the Mad Max I’m talking about today, they gave RAGE 2 a twist later, and they will also do it in the near future with Contraband. I’m sure they won’t fail, but if things don’t change, it’s also going to cost me a lot to finish it… I’m just as sure. And I know because it’s happening to me right now again. during my time in 3DGames I have been lucky enough to analyze almost all of the team’s games, and I have liked all of them… but I still have a deep-rooted doubt, if it weren’t for the fact that I had to review all of them, would I have finished them too?

Now that the news is taking a breather, I like to alternate veteran video games with the latest news. Of everything that has come out lately, I only have to finish Elden Ring, but since I’m going at my own pace with it and I don’t want to get frustrated, I’m combining it with other titles. On this occasion with the adventure of Max Rockatansky in that lavish wasteland that designed the swedish team and that causes an immersion in terms of loneliness and epic like few video games of this genre have managed to materialize. The program does all this really well and, in addition, it has good controls on foot and for combat, a complex progression for the vehicle and perfect handling of the car for a title of these characteristics (it is not a bumper car, but neither is it is a simulator).

What is the problem, then? what all is Too big. Absolutely everything. Lovers of “walk or don’t walk, big horse” who measure their fun in kilometers of surface will be raising their hands to their heads at this criticism, logically, but I think that in the year 2022 the size is already quite overcome because otherwise? In fact, even Rockstar Games changed their “big for big” of GTA San Andreas for much smaller maps but much denser and full of things to do like in Grand Theft Auto IV and GTA V itself. I think we all benefited from that change, right?

Open worlds too big?

However, Avalanche has stayed there when it comes to open worlds as some of its latest releases demonstrate. In the case of Mad Max, it is not only that there are some repetitive things (the combat is not bad but it has given you everything after a couple of hours and the convoys are the absolute kings of Fury Road, for example, but they could have been much more spectacular and varied than they end up being in the video game), but everything seems intertwined to waste my time.

In order to start that mission I have to do a little over two hours of mundane tasksFor example, I can only access a certain story mission if i destroy a convoy: Ok, no problem. However, the convoy is so heavily defended that I need upgrade my harpoon to level 4: ok, seems reasonable. To upgrade the harpoon to that level I need to clear Jett’s area until the threat drops to two: do not bother me, do not start to be many things? To lower the level to 2 of Jett’s area I have to destroy bases, totems or attack a few convoys… and you have to do quite a lot of each, because the threat level go down sooooo slow. And, of course, for all this I need good fuel for the car and water for myself, because both things wear out. So I have to stop several times along the way at different bases to see if I’m fishing from time to time something of one or another liquid that allows me to arrive well prepared to the next point. In short, in order to start this mission I have to do more than two hours of mundane tasks that in other games are accessory entertainment in which I can spend my time or not, but here I have to do whether I like it or not.

The first 10 hours of the game is a phenomenal feeling to perceive that you have so much to do and that all the systems are intertwined, but when you have 15 or 20 you already begin to feel what has been said, that if the game lowered the requirement of the number of times a little that you have to repeat assaulting an enemy base, taking down a sniper tower or clearing minefields, maybe it would have been more fun.

However, it is not only a matter of repetition of the type of tasks or kilometers traveled (here we have come to do them, there was more, it is a game based on George Miller’s films), but also of what makes me walk foolishly. At the Jeet base, for example, to talk to the leader who entrusts me with the missions, I only have to go up a little hill. In 5 seconds I can be from the car in the hands of a faction leader who tells me what to do next. But there are other horrible Gutgash it is on the top floor which must be accessed by climbing a double staircase, which is at the end of a very long corridor, which is accessed through a door on the other side of the macro garage that is the bottom of the base. It sounds silly, but most of the quests are given by guys that I can only access after a minute of walking through the same places over and over again. It’s just an example, okay? It is real but it is an example only. Do not stay with this in particular what tires me. But it is a clear case of how they do things in the team, and in the end it all adds up.

Can I deal with all that factor repetition and slow progression and be game over?Mad Max is fine, it’s fun. He has those little bits of lack of depth in foot or car fights that make him falter a bit in the mid-term, but that’s okay, it’s nice to get back to him. However, I have that feeling all the time… Will I be able to deal with all that repetition of factors and that slow progression and will I finish the game? I wanted to go back to it because I know it’s a game much loved by the community and at the time it seemed fine to me, nothing more. My feeling right now is that going into Contraband, the guys at Avalanche need to go through their entire catalog to review what they like and don’t like about their work, and think about lightening up a bit the amount of repetition content they have. they usually have their pitches. If you combine his talent for concepts, combat, his sense of spectacularity and the handling of characters and vehicles with a scheme that maintains freshness in the longer term, we will have a real great game in the making.