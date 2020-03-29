General News

Mad Max Furiosa prequel: George Miller considers Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role

March 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Director George Miller is reportedly seeking to forged his deliberate Mad Max prequel movie, centring on the character ‘Furiosa’ – and he’s already eyed Emma star Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role.

The prequel movie will observe the younger model of Imperator Furiosa, a warfare captain performed by Charlize Theron in the post-apocalyptic 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Highway.

Miller, who directed Fury Highway and created the dystopian movie franchise, has display examined Taylor-Joy by way of Skype name, with the purpose of beginning manufacturing in 2021, in response to Selection.

Mad Max: Fury Highway, which starred Tom Hardy as the titular Max, is ready in post-apocalyptic world the place civilisation had fallen and the most treasured and fought-over useful resource is contemporary water.

Earlier this 12 months Break up star Taylor-Joy performed the title role in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, which she and co-star Johnny Flynn (Mr Knightley) mentioned in an unique chat with RadioTimes.com. You’ll be able to watch the interview under.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

