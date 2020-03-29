Mad Max Furiosa prequel: George Miller considers Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role

Director George Miller is reportedly seeking to forged his deliberate Mad Max prequel movie, centring on the character ‘Furiosa’ – and he’s already eyed Emma star Anya Taylor-Joy for the lead role.

The prequel movie will observe the younger model of Imperator Furiosa, a warfare captain performed by Charlize Theron in the post-apocalyptic 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Highway.

Miller, who directed Fury Highway and created the dystopian movie franchise, has display examined Taylor-Joy by way of Skype name, with the purpose of beginning manufacturing in 2021, in response to Selection.

Mad Max: Fury Highway, which starred Tom Hardy as the titular Max, is ready in post-apocalyptic world the place civilisation had fallen and the most treasured and fought-over useful resource is contemporary water.

Earlier this 12 months Break up star Taylor-Joy performed the title role in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, which she and co-star Johnny Flynn (Mr Knightley) mentioned in an unique chat with RadioTimes.com. You’ll be able to watch the interview under.