‘Mad Max: Fury Highway’ Prequel, ‘Coloration Purple’ Set 2023 Theatrical Release

Warner Bros. has introduced launch dates for 3 of its upcoming movies: George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Highway” prequel, titled “Furiosa”; a musical adaptation of “The Coloration Purple”; and the household movie “Coyote vs. Acme.” All three movies will debut in theaters in 2023.

“Furiosa,” starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure within the title position, has been set for June 23. The live-action/ animation hybrid “Coyote vs. Acme” is debuting on July 21 and “The Coloration Purple” will launch across the holidays on Dec. 20.

Earlier in December, Warner Bros. shared plans to premiere its total 2021 slate — together with “The Matrix 4,” “Dune” and “The Suicide Squad” — concurrently on the corporate’s streaming service HBO Max and in film theaters. The studio referred to as the unprecedented launch technique, one which drew criticism from all corners of Hollywood, a “distinctive one-year” mannequin in response to the pandemic. Wednesday’s announcement means that Warner Bros. intends to proceed its dedication to theatrical releases.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be part of Taylor-Pleasure in “Furiosa,” which takes place earlier than 2015’s sci-fi epic “Mad Max: Fury Highway.” Miller, the filmmaker behind 1979’s “Mad Max” and its three sequels, is returning to direct, write and produce “Furiosa,” alongside along with his longtime producing accomplice Doug Mitchell.

Dave Inexperienced is directing “Coyote vs. Acme,” centering on the age-old rivalry between Wile E. Coyote and his most well-liked mail order provider. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is co-writing the screenplay, primarily based on Ian Frazier’s fictional New Yorker journal article of the identical identify. Chris DeFaria and Gunn will produce, the latter below his firm Two Monkeys, A Goat and One other, Lifeless, Monkey manufacturing banner.

“The Coloration Purple” is being tailored from the Tony-winning musical and 1985 movie. Blitz Bazawule is directing the upcoming model, which will likely be produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. The movie, which has but to be forged, tells the story of Celie, a Black lady residing within the South within the early twentieth century who learns her self-worth by means of the assistance of two associates.

Spielberg directed the unique movie adaptation of “The Coloration Purple” within the ’80s, which starred Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg and Winfrey. The approaching-of-age story, tailored from Alice Walker’s 1982 novel, was was a Broadway musical in 2005.