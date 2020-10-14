Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa to star Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy will take over the Charlize Theron position in Furiosa, a feature-length spin-off of the Oscar-winning 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road.

Mad Max creator George Miller advised Deadline that the renegade warrior Furiosa had an in depth again story and now that story is being explored within the Warner Bros film.

It’s not clear why Theron isn’t enjoying the position of Furiosa herself.

The film will monitor the genesis of Furiosa earlier than she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road and can co-star Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Assemble) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen, The Matrix 4) in a film that Miller will direct, co-write and produce together with his longtime producer ally Doug Mitchell.

The script has been written by Miller in collaboration together with his Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

The US-born London-raised actress Taylor-Joy, 24, has had a break-out 12 months in 2020, starring in Emma, The New Mutants and upcoming Netflix collection The Queen’s Gambit.

Within the latter present, Taylor-Joy performs Beth, a teenage chess prodigy with a drug habit within the seven-part collection set within the Nineteen Fifties, which streams from twenty third October.

She lately advised Interview journal how she coped with being so busy.

“I’ve had to be taught to be variety to myself, and I feel characters are a therapeutic approach for me to try this,” she stated. “When Beth and I aligned, I’d had a extremely loopy 12 months, as a result of I made Emma, had a time off, then I did [Edgar Wright horror] Final Evening in Soho, had a time off, after which it was The Queen’s Gambit. For the primary time, I used to be like, ‘I want to deal with myself in a really aggressive approach, as a result of in any other case I’m not going to give you the option to do that properly.’”

Mad Max: Fury Road starred Tom Hardy within the title position and premiered on the Cannes Movie Competition in 2015 and went onto earn $375.2 million (£288 million) on the world field workplace.

It gained six Academy Awards in 2016, together with costume design, sound enhancing, sound design and movie enhancing and it was additionally nominated for Finest Image.

