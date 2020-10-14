Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa to star Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy will take over the Charlize Theron function in Furiosa, a feature-length spin-off of the Oscar-winning 2015 blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road.

Mad Max creator George Miller instructed Deadline that the renegade warrior Furiosa had an in depth again story and now that story is being explored within the Warner Bros film.

It’s not clear why Theron isn’t taking part in the function of Furiosa herself.

The film will monitor the genesis of Furiosa earlier than she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road and can co-star Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers Assemble) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen, The Matrix 4) in a film that Miller will direct, co-write and produce together with his longtime producer ally Doug Mitchell.

The script has been written by Miller in collaboration together with his Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

The US-born London-raised actress Taylor-Joy, 24, has had a break-out yr in 2020, starring in Emma, The New Mutants and upcoming Netflix collection The Queen’s Gambit.

Within the latter present, Taylor-Joy performs Beth, a teenage chess prodigy with a drug habit within the seven-part collection set within the Fifties, which streams from twenty third October.

She lately instructed Interview journal how she coped with being so busy.

“I’ve had to be taught to be sort to myself, and I believe characters are a therapeutic manner for me to try this,” she stated. “When Beth and I aligned, I’d had a extremely loopy yr, as a result of I made Emma, had a time off, then I did [Edgar Wright horror] Final Evening in Soho, had a time off, after which it was The Queen’s Gambit. For the primary time, I used to be like, ‘I would like to deal with myself in a really aggressive manner, as a result of in any other case I’m not going to give you the chance to do that nicely.’”

Mad Max: Fury Road starred Tom Hardy within the title function and premiered on the Cannes Movie Pageant in 2015 and went onto earn $375.2 million (£288 million) on the international field workplace.

It gained six Academy Awards in 2016, together with costume design, sound modifying, sound design and movie modifying and it was additionally nominated for Finest Image.

