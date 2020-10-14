‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ Casts Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Chris Hemsworth

George Miller has tapped Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in “Furiosa,” the prequel film based mostly on Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa character from 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Highway.”

Taylor-Pleasure will play title position, a youthful model of Furiosa. Miller had stated in a Could interview with The New York Occasions that he’d been looking for looking for an actress in her 20s to take over the position. He stated on the time he had thought-about utilizing de-aging know-how as a way to enable Theron — who’s 44 –to play the half once more, however has determined towards doing so. Taylor-Pleasure is 24.

Miller will direct, co-write and produce “Furiosa,” alongside along with his longtime producing associate Doug Mitchell. The movie will probably be produced by Miller’s personal Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, along with “Fury Highway” associate Warner Bros. Photos.

In prepping the “Fury Highway” script, Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris developed origin tales for each character, however not a lot was revealed about Furiosa’s previous. Within the movie, she is a warfare captain below the merciless chief Immortan Joe, however turns towards him as a way to free Joe’s concubines. She then kinds an alliance with Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy. Miller has directed all 4 “Mad Max” motion pictures and was nominated for greatest image and greatest director for “Fury Highway” on the 2015 Oscars.

Taylor-Pleasure not too long ago wrapped filming Edgar Wright’s “Final Evening in Soho” and is presently filming Robert Eggers’ “The Northman.” She was the lead within the romantic comedy “Emma,” based mostly on the Jane Austen novel. Her further options embrace the M. Evening Shyamalan thrillers “Break up” and “Glass.” She’ll painting a chess prodigy within the upcoming miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” She is repped by CAA, United Brokers, and Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Hemsworth has starred within the “Avengers” and “Thor” movies in addition to the latest “Extraction.” His different movie credit embrace “Dangerous Occasions on the El Royale,” “12 Robust,” “Within the Coronary heart of the Sea,” “Rush,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and “Star Trek.” He’s repped by CAA and legal professional Matt Galsor at Greenberg Glusker.

Abdul-Mateen II performed Black Manta in James Wan’s “Aquaman.” He’s presently filming the fourth installment in “The Matrix” collection and may be seen as Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” He’ll star in “Candyman,” releasing 2021. Abdul-Mateen not too long ago received an Emmy Award for his efficiency within the restricted collection “Watchmen.” He’s repped by WME, M88, Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Rogers&CowanPMK

Miller’s behind-the-scenes artistic group contains manufacturing designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and make-up designer Lesley Vanderwalt, every of whom received an Oscar for his or her work on “Mad Max: Fury Highway.”