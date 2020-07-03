Mad Men available to stream again after leaving Netflix

Mad Men could have left Netflix, however not to fear – the Don Draper drama is shifting to Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers and ad-supported platform IMDb TV within the US.

Web Film Database (IMDb) TV, which is owned by Amazon, launches as a free streaming platform within the US on Wednesday 15th July and can turn out to be the house of Mad Men all through the summer season.

Whereas within the UK, Amazon Prime Video has introduced all seven seasons of the interval drama shall be becoming a member of the streamer on Friday third July.

Mad Men, which ran from 2007 till 2015, revolves round promoting executives within the 1950s who’re working at Sterling Cooper, an promoting company primarily based in New York.

The Emmy-winning drama catapulted Jon Hamm, who performs womanising Draper, to worldwide fame in addition to the careers of Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), January Jones (Betty Francis) Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris), John Slattery (Roger Sterling) and Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell).

Mad Men’s addition to Amazon platforms follows Lionsgate’s announcement (through the LA Instances) {that a} season three episode that includes Slattery in blackface while singing My Outdated Kentucky Dwelling at a Derby social gathering just isn’t being pulled from platforms.

“This episode incorporates disturbing pictures associated to race in America. One of many characters is proven in blackface as a part of an episode that reveals how commonplace racism was in America in 1963,” the present’s distributor mentioned in an announcement.

“In its reliance on historic authenticity, the collection producers are dedicated to exposing the injustices and inequities inside our society that proceed to this present day so we will look at even probably the most painful components of our historical past so as to replicate on who we’re immediately and who we wish to turn out to be. We’re due to this fact presenting the unique episode in its entirety.”

The assertion will seem as a title card earlier than the episode for viewers watching the present.

Different reveals becoming a member of Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers this month embody season two of Hannah, season three of Absentia in addition to movies similar to Caitlin Moran’s How To Construct A Lady, Oscar-nominee Knives Out and 2003 rom-com How To Lose A Man in 10 Days.

Mad Men seasons 1-7 will land on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers on Friday third July. It’s also possible to purchase the entire Mad Men DVD boxset on Amazon. In the event you’re searching for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.