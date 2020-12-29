Madame Tussaud Museum: Tussaud Museum of Delhi is closed forever, know what is the reason

Madame Tussaud Museum: Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi is now being closed for tourists. Located on Kannot Place, this music has always been the center of discussion among the people. The last time this museum came into limelight was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statue was installed in it. But now Britain’s company Merlin Entertainments can confirm that this India-based museum will be closed. However, Anshul Jain, general manager and director of Merlin Entertainments India has confirmed this in a conversation with Times of India. Also Read – 1400 English Medium Schools Closed Online Classes, Parents Don’t Have Fee Money

In this regard, Jain says that this museum was temporarily closed to the people due to Corona epidemic. But Madame Tussaud's popularity continues. He told that the company is looking for new options due to the lack of weather in Delhi.

Explain that the building in which this museum was built, the owner of this building, Vikram Bakshi, says that the closure of Madame Tussauds Museum is a big loss for Delhi. Due to this museum, tourists visit Delhi on a large scale. Although Bakshi told that there was talk of giving exemption in rent during the epidemic and during lockdown, but the company has now made up its mind to leave India.

Explain that the reason behind the closure of this museum and shifting it is being considered as financial constraints. Till now, this museum was being run on two floors in the Regal Building. But due to considerable expenditure in the maintenance of mannequins, there is also a financial crisis. Also, it is mandatory to keep wax mannequins at a certain temperature. In such a situation, air conditioner was also used, which is bad and the company is facing a loss due to heavy maintenance costs of wax mannequins.