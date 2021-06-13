Madan OP (Youtuber) Wiki, Biography, Age, New, Movies, Footage

Madan OP is a well-liked gamer and vlogger. He was once well-known amongst college scholars and youths for his abilities at the “Unfastened Fireplace” sport. He used to add his gaming abilities on his personal youtube channel named “MADAN”. He was once in information just lately for abusing ladies and dishonest cash from scholars. In line with assets, State’s Kid Welfare Rights Fee has began investigating the vlogger when they won a number of proceedings. He was once additionally accused of enjoying the banned sport PUBG and revealing the methods, guidelines, and tips thru his social media pages.