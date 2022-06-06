Madden NFL 23 Announcement, Trailer and Date: EA Football Returns with a Big New

EA Sports wants greater realism in the saga on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with FieldSENSE, its new game system.

This weekend the first trailer for Madden NFL 23, the officially licensed video game of the top football competition, was presented. EA Sports confirmed its launch this august 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, although its great novelty in gameplay will only be available for new generation consoles, we are talking about the game system baptized as FieldSENSE.

“Madden NFL 23’s new FieldSENSE gameplay system provides the foundation for consistent and ultra-realistic gameplay, and gives players more control in every position and in every mode. FieldSENSE uses animation branching technology and a set of new control mechanics to achieve fluid gameplay with authentic results on every play.”

For example, new mechanics redefine chasing and allow for more influence on defense, power shots with precision, more freedom and fluidity with the ball to attack gaps, stop and go thanks to 360º cuts, a new set of shots from the wide receiver and defensive back pressure mechanics, etc.

Madden NFL 23 wants to continue being the protagonist through its game modes. For this, EA Sports is preparing an offer where you can sneak into the history books and control the impact of your decisions through new ways. Command Franchise with updates to trade logic and free agency, leave a legacy in Face of the Franchise: The League, and assemble the strongest roster in Madden Ultimate Team“.

As August 19 rolls around, you might be interested in giving the latest installment in the saga a try. You can read the analysis of Madden NFL 22 in 3DJuegos. With EA Sports we also have our attention on the announcement of FIFA 23, the last installment to bear the name of the international federation after confirming its breakup.

3D Games Discord

More about: Madden NFL 23, Madden NFL, EA Sports and American Football.