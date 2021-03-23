‘Made For Love’ To Premiere in April on HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, HBO Max introduced the discharge date for its new darkish comedy, “Made For Love,” and Disney greenlit “Zombies 3.”

DATES

“Made For Love,” a darkish comedy tailored from Alissa Nutting‘s novel of the identical identify, will debut on HBO Max with the primary three episodes on April 1. The present follows Hazel Inexperienced (Cristin Milioti), a 30-something girl escaping a poisonous marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who has implanted a futuristic monitoring machine in her mind. Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote and Ray Romano additionally star in “Made For Love,” which is govt produced by Nutting, showrunner Christina Lee, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Paramount Tv Studios is the studio. The collection is directed by Alethea Jones and Stephanie Laing, who additionally serves as co-executive producer. Watch a trailer beneath.

Comedy Central has introduced that “Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson” will premiere on April 9. The brand new interview-based collection follows Robinson embarking on wild adventures and new experiences with celebrities similar to Kevin Bacon, Gabrielle Union and Hasan Minhaj. Watch a trailer beneath.

Season 2 of “Izzy’s Koala World” will premiere April 20 on Netflix. The collection facilities round Izzy Bee, an Australian 11-year-old who takes care of displaced koalas from her residence on Magnetic Island. “Izzy’s Koala World” is produced by Group 9 Studios and The Dodo, in partnership with Nomadica Movies. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video debuted a trailer for “Them,” the brand new terror anthology collection from creator Little Marvin. The ten-episode first season, premiering April 9, follows a Black household in the Fifties that strikes from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood and faces malevolence from their neighbors and supernatural forces alike. “Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Capsule, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten. Little Marvin govt produces alongside Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Leisure, David Matthews and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Footage Tv and Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer beneath.

Forward of the March 29 “Race to the Middle of the Earth” premiere, Nationwide Geographic shared an unique behind-the-scenes take a look at the upcoming journey race competitors collection with Selection. Team North America options David Bacon, Mindy Murphy and Paul Montague Jr., coworkers at Denver-based recruiting firm BW Bacon; Staff Russia consists of Anchorage, Ala. police power members Jeremy Conkling, Angelina Fraize and Chris Nelson; Staff South America consists of San Diego rock climbers Autumn Fryer, Jon Irwin and Sierra Knot, and James Batey, Jay Wyatt and Marilina Kim, who work collectively at an experimental highschool in Seattle, make up Staff Southeast Asia. Watch the clip beneath.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney has greenlit “Zombies 3,” the intergalactic third installment of the music-driven Disney Channel franchise. Manufacturing will start this spring in Toronto, with Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim returning because the cheerleader-zombie couple Addison and Zed. “Zombies 3,” directed by Paul Hoen, will observe Addison and Zed in their ultimate 12 months at Seabrook Excessive as aliens start to infiltrate the city. The movie is written by David Mild and Joseph Raso, who additionally function govt producers alongside Suzanne Farwell. “Zombies 3” is a manufacturing of Bloor Avenue Productions.

PROGRAMMING

Lifetime introduced that “Ladies Making Historical past,” a one-hour particular that celebrates feminine trailblazers, is ready to premiere March 30. This system will function distinguished girls Vice President Kamala Harris, Andra Day, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, Crystal Echo Hawk and Amanda Nguyen, together with on a regular basis frontline heroes similar to Carla Brown and Kelly O’Neill. “Ladies Making Historical past” is govt produced by Sharon Scott of Class 6 Media and Daybreak Porter of Trilogy Movies, who additionally directs. Amy Winter and Shura Davison function govt producers for Lifetime.

DEVELOPMENT

Mattel, Inc. and Mission Management Media introduced the event of “Barbie Vogue Battle,” a actuality competitors present centered round designing for the long-lasting style doll, Barbie. The present, which is able to function 12 grownup contestants separated into two style homes, goals to find the subsequent era of designers. The winner will obtain a money prize and the chance to design their very own line of Barbie doll fashions for Mattel. Adam Bonnett will function an govt producer for Mattel Tv, whereas Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian will function govt producers for Mission Management Media.

SYNDICATION

Wrigley Media Group will launch “Relative Justice” in nationwide syndication this fall, and the present is already cleared in over 75% of the nation, and 43 of the highest 50 markets, together with on station teams together with CBS Tv Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Firm and others. Choose Rhonda Wills is presiding on the brand new household arbitration-based actuality courtroom present of which 150 half-hour episodes are set to be taped in a newly constructed studio in Lexington, Ky. The present is produced by Wrigley Media Group, in affiliation with Bloom ‘N Apple Ent., and distributed by David Bulhack of Huge Fish Ent.

