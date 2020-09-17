Made in Chelsea returns for lashings of summer staycation fun in late September

Whereas many are nonetheless recovering from the information that the Kardashians aren’t maintaining with anybody any longer, E4 has supplied simply the tonic with information that our favorite poshos are returning – Made in Chelsea will premiere its 20th season on the finish of September.

Made in Chelsea was truncated earlier this yr when season 19 was interrupted by the blasted COVID-19 pandemic, having aired simply six episodes of that sequence. However concern not – none of our stars are ailing and returning for the brand new season will probably be Harvey Armstrong, Olivia Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Verity Bowditch, Freddie Browne, Maeva D’Ascanio (pictured with James Taylor), Sam Holmes, Amelia Mist, Tristan Phipps and Tiffany Watson.

New faces to hit the King’s Street in help of our leisure embody Amelia’s shut pal and socialite, Paris Smith, and private coach Charlie Frederick, who would be the on-call “Joe Wicks” train fanatic for all of the gang and is finest recognized from his stint on Love Island in 2018.

New faces in Chelsea additionally embody mannequin Will Higginson and Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s girlfriend, Ruby Adler.

Questions that demand solutions after the lockdown shutdown embody:

Will Zara and Sam keep collectively after the revelation?

Will Ollie and his Gareth’s wedding ceremony go forward?

What’s the backwash after Emily began courting Harvey, Habbs’ ex-boyfriend?

Is Tiffany nonetheless courting Miles?

Will Tristan and Verity survive their first critical impediment?

The brand new season will probably be divided between our well-known and beloved south-west London areas and two extravagant nation estates, the place the fizz will probably be completely iced and the friends will probably be making essentially the most of their swanky staycation on the tennis courts, the superbly saved grounds and, particularly, the swimming swimming pools.

Who wants Love Island when you could have these buff our bodies?

Made in Chelsea 20 may also characteristic particular pop-ins from earlier stars Harry Baron, Fred Ferrier, Binky Felstead, Janey Felstead, Reza, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Sophie Hermann, Jamie Laing, Ollie Locke, Gareth Locke, Rosi Mai, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Melissa Tattam, Sam Thompson and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 from the 28th September at 9pm. Compensate for All 4.

If you happen to’re trying for extra to look at, try our TV information.