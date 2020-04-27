Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire confirms latest series will end tonight after filming was cut short

E4’s actuality hit Made in Chelsea will see its latest series come to an abrupt end tonight – six episodes sooner than deliberate.

Filming on the present was compelled to halt because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with simply six episodes being accomplished earlier than the UK went into lockdown.

Nonetheless, MiC star Miles Nazaire revealed to RadioTimes.com that tonight’s episode will end with a particular deal with for followers, revealing how the present’s stars are coping in isolation.

“It’s fairly good as a result of on the end of the episode, the place usually we have now a ‘Coming Quickly’ [trailer], in this one we get to see what’s occurring in quarantine, so everybody’s achieved somewhat little bit of a teaser of what they’ve been doing at residence,” Miles revealed.

The TV persona and health influencer additionally defined how the producers of Made in Chelsea had truly made the choice to halt filming forward of the official lockdown.

“Two weeks previous to the lockdown, Chelsea had stated, ‘We’re going to pause filming for 2 weeks, simply so we get a bit extra info’ and we paused, after which as quickly as that occurred, Boris did his speech…

“So we form of knew it was gonna occur. We received as a lot as we might [filmed], and the present this season is basically good. Clearly it’s been cut short which is a bit unhappy, nevertheless it’s additionally fairly good for everybody to take a little bit of a break anyway, as a result of we movie a lot on a regular basis.”

It’s not but clear when Made in Chelsea will return to E4 following tonight’s early finale, since it’d show troublesome for filming in London’s trendiest hotspots to happen even as soon as the lockdown begins to ease.

“It’s a tough one,” Miles stated. “We movie in eating places, we movie in bars, we movie throughout London, so in the event that they’re not open, we will’t actually movie anyplace…

“However once more, we simply wish to ensure that everyone seems to be protected and wholesome earlier than we even begin to consider filming, so we’re simply gonna wait and as quickly because it’s all getting again to regular, we’ll begin filming once more.”

