Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire wants to do Strictly Come Dancing: ‘I think I’d win!’

Jamie Laing would possibly’ve been pressured to give up the 2019 collection of Strictly Come Dancing, however may one in every of his Made in Chelsea co-stars be taking to the ground this yr?

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Miles Nazaire – who lately confirmed off his fancy footwork in Channel 4’s Movie star Flirty Dancing for Stand Up To Most cancers – admitted that he’s eager to sort out Strictly subsequent.

“I’d love to do it!” mentioned Miles. “Strictly is one thing that might be a lot enjoyable. I imply, I don’t wanna say I’d win it, however I think I’d!”

Judging by his Movie star Flirty Dancing efforts, which noticed him dance a steamy salsa with health vlogger Steph, he’d actually be in with a good shot… “I imply, look, I’ve obtained a expertise there and I think the world wants to see it!” he laughed. “I’d love to, that’d be nice to do it. It’d be an enormous massive problem, yeah, for positive.”

E4

Miles has been part of the Made in Chelsea forged because the E4 actuality hit’s 15th collection in 2018 and whereas he has aspiration to work on different tasks – Strictly included – the TV character and health influencer insists he has no plans to give up MiC any time quickly.

“Once I first began the present, I assumed I’d most likely be on it for a few weeks, if that! I assumed, ‘This’ll be enjoyable’ however on the time I didn’t ever think it could change into my profession… after which it ended up, two years later, right here I’m, nonetheless doing it.

“I’ve actually loved it, and yearly is extra enjoyable. We get to go to wonderful locations, we get to hang around with all our associates and it’s the very best time, so I’m very lucky to be in this place.

“I don’t think there’s an expiry date for the time being. I’m nonetheless having fun with it, I nonetheless wanna do it. I suppose a whole lot of others on the present who’ve left – Proudlock, Spencer Matthews] – they’ve obtained their very own companies and people took up their time… I think that’ll be very comparable to myself. I’m hoping that I change into an entrepreneur and if I do then when the fitting second presents itself, I’d [leave]. However proper now, there’s no plans of me leaving.”

The newest collection of Made in Chelsea was pressured to cease filming six episodes right into a deliberate 12-episode run due to the UK lockdown, with Miles telling RadioTimes.com that it’s not but clear when the present will resume filming.

Within the interim, the star says he’s making an attempt to get pleasure from himself and hold followers entertained on social media.

“I’m so grateful for the viewers and the followers that I’ve,” he mentioned. “I’ve all the time been an individual that likes to encourage folks, likes to encourage folks, it places an enormous smile on my face understanding that I can do that – if I make somebody snort or smile, then it’s a job nicely executed, and I’m joyful.”

Try what’s on with our TV Information