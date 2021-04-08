Madea Prequel Series in Development at Showtime From Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is creating a drama prequel sequence in regards to the early lifetime of his iconic character Madea for Showtime, Selection has discovered.

Showtime has ordered a number of scripts for the tasks, which is titled “Mabel.” Per the official description of the mission, lengthy earlier than she was the drive of nature referred to as Madea she was a wise, fierce, irresistible, harmful, loopy 20-something black lady named Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set town – and the world – on hearth.

Perry and Tim Palen are the creators and govt producers of “Mabel,” with JaNeika James and JaSheika James hooked up to jot down and govt produce.

Perry is among the most prolific and highly effective creators working in leisure at the moment with an extended listing of movie and TV tasks to his identify, each in entrance of and behind the digicam. The Madea character originated onstage throughout his time as a playwright earlier than he got here to Hollywood. He has performed the character in all 9 Madea movies so far, in addition to in cameo appearances in the movies “Meet the Browns” and “I Can Do Unhealthy All by Myself.” The primary movie in the franchise was “Diary of a Mad Black Girl” in 2005, whereas the newest was “A Madea Household Funeral” in 2019. So far, the 9 Madea movies have grossed over $500 million worldwide.

Twin sisters JaNeika and JaSheika James’ credit embody the hit Fox sequence “Empire” in addition to “True Story” and the upcoming reboot of “Gossip Woman.” JaSheika has additionally labored on “Revenge.” The sisters are presently creating the sequence “Philly Reign” at USA Community, on which Mary J. Blige is an govt producer.

Palen is the previous CMO and president of promoting for Lionsgate, which has distributed a lot of Perry’s movies. His firm, Barnyard Tasks, was based in January 2019. The corporate presently has a first-look movie take care of Lionsgate and is adapting the Erin Morgenstern novel “Night time Circus” with the studio.