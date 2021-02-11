Madeleine McCann Case Back in the Spotlight in Discovery Plus Original

Three-part Discovery Plus unique documentary collection “Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case,” examines the new German suspect Christian B for the first time, and his hyperlink to one among the world’s most well-known unsolved circumstances – Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

British woman Madeleine McCann disappeared from her mother and father’ vacation condominium in Portugal in 2007. The German police are satisfied that Madeleine’s abductor is sitting in a German jail, the place he’s serving a sentence for raping a 72-year-old lady in Praia da Luz, the vacation vacation spot the place McCann was kidnapped.

Produced by Danish Heartland TV and directed by Jesper H. Grand, the collection options the participation of buddies of the suspect, an ex-girlfriend and different key individuals in the case, together with the suspect’s protection counsel, the German prosecutor and the former Portuguese investigator.

The primary episode might be accessible on Discovery Plus on Feb. 15 in the U.Ok., Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. It’ll additionally premiere in India, the U.S., Germany, Portugal and South America later in 2021.