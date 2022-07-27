Madelón’s curious welcome to Tevez before Arsenal-Central: “Enjoy the electric chair”

The greeting between Carlos Tevez and Leonardo Madelón before the start of Arsenal-Rosario Central

In the preview of match in which Rosario Central thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in Sarandí, the local coach, Leonardo Madelon he went to greet his new colleague, Carlos Tevezand before giving each other a hug, he welcomed her with a joking tone that was captured by the cameras present in the Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium in Sarandi.

Madelón is an experienced technical director who worked in various Primera teams. His work in the Viaducto team led him to an undefeated eight dates until Tuesday’s match and he wanted to welcome him to Tevez. The two approached and prepared to greet each other and when they met, before embracing, Carol said to the Apache: “Champion, I wish you a beautiful race. Enjoy the electric chair”, and stole the smile of the former striker, who thanked him after a warm hug between them.

Although that moment of relaxation became full concentration for Tevez, who was once again very involved in the alternatives of his team’s game. With a serious face he did not celebrate the goals and just got up to receive the goalkeeper’s greeting Gaspar Servius after the first of his two penalty goals. In this way, the goalkeeper already has three conversions in the championship. Later, the cast from Rosario extended their advantage through a great goal from Alejo Veliz.

It was Central’s third victory under Tevez as they beat Sarmiento de Junín (1-0) and then Newell’s (1-0). He drew goalless with Independiente and lost to Gimnasia (0-1) in Apache’s debut as a strategist, and to Aldosivi (1-2). For now the harvest is 10 points out of 16 in dispute. With this victory, the Scoundrel reached 14 units and is 8 behind the leader Atlético Tucumán. And, above all, he began to show a reliable physiognomy, based on the talent of his young people and on a notorious commitment and solidarity in the pressure and dedication, which starts from the speech of the former Boca striker, who in his first experience in the “ electric chair” seems to show conditions to build an interesting career.

