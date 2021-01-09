Madhav Singh Solanki, Congress leader, dies 4 times in Gujarat

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki died today. Solanki was born in a Koli family, he was one of the strongest leaders of the Congress. Please tell that on Saturday i.e. today, he breathed his last at the age of 94. Please tell that Madhav Singh Solanki has also been the Foreign Minister of India. Also Read – Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died at the age of 93, PM Modi expressed grief

Let me tell you that Madhav Singh Solanki is called the father of KHAM Theory. Please tell that KHAM means Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim. Let me tell you that due to these 4 sections, he came to power in Gujarat in the 1980s with a strong majority. Let me tell you that this theory had excluded the forward castes from the politics of Gujarat for a long time.

Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Please tell that Madhav Singh was a lawyer and used to come from Kshatriya society. In 1977, he became the Chief Minister for the first time and in the 1980 assembly elections, the Congress party got a strong majority in Gujarat. Let me tell you that in 1981, he worked to give reservation to economically and socially backward people. Due to this, people in Gujarat had performed a lot. Many people also died during this period.

Please tell that on the death of Madhavsinh Solanki, PM Modi has expressed his sorrow, calling him a formidable leader. He said that he played an important role in the politics of Gujarat for decades. PM Modi further said that he will be remembered for his rich service. The PM said that I am saddened to hear the news of his death, talking to his son Bharat Solanki ji and expressed condolences.