Madhavi Latha (BJP) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Within the 12 months 2018, Madhavi Latha joined the BJP political birthday party within the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
She pursued a Sociology stage on the ASM Faculty for Girls, Bellary, after which blended it with the joint honors Economics stage in Gulbarga College, Karnataka.
She completed her MA in Sociology at Mysore College. She made her characteristic movie debut in Nachavule (2008), Her subsequent motion pictures Shh.. and Snehituda… opened to unfavourable opinions and field workplace collections.
Profile And Occupation
Maadhavi Latha used to be born on 2 October 1988, in Karnataka to a Telugu circle of relatives. She has finished her Sociology stage at ASM Faculty for Girls. She made her characteristic movie debut with the Telugu romantic movie Nachavule (2008). She then gave the impression within the motion pictures corresponding to Aravind 2, in addition to at the unreleased Choodalani Cheppalani. She made her Tamil debut in Aambala, directed by means of Sundar C.
Maadhavi Latha Biography
|Identify
|Madhavi
|Actual Identify
|Madhavilatha Pasupuleti
|Nickname
|Latha, Madhavilatha Pasupuleti
|Career
|Actress & Baby-kisser
|Date of Delivery
|2 October 1988
|Age
|29 (As of 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be Up to date
|Father Identify
|But to be Up to date
|Mom Identify
|But to be Up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi
|Faculty
|
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Making a song, Portray
|Place of origin
|Bellary, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Identify
|NA
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
fb.com/ActressMaadhaviLatha/
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/actressmaadhavi/
Madhavi Latha Films checklist
|12 months
|Movie
|Function
|Language
|Notes
|2007
|Athidi
|Madhavi
|Telugu
|2008
|Nachavule
|Anu
|Telugu
|2009
|Shh…
|Telugu
|2009
|Snehituda…
|Savithri
|Telugu
|2011
|Usuru
|Anusha
|Telugu
|2013
|Aravind 2
|Priya
|Telugu
|2015
|Aambala
|Tamil
|2015
|Choodalani Cheppalani
|Telugu
|Behind schedule
|2015
|Tholipata
|Telugu
|Behind schedule
Madhavilatha Pasupuleti TikTok Movies
Watch some tiktok movies of Madhavilatha,
Madhavi Latha Pictures
Take a look at the most recent footage of the actress and flesh presser Madhavilatha Pasupuleti,