Madhavi Latha (BJP) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Profile And Occupation

Maadhavi Latha used to be born on 2 October 1988, in Karnataka to a Telugu circle of relatives. She has finished her Sociology stage at ASM Faculty for Girls. She made her characteristic movie debut with the Telugu romantic movie Nachavule (2008). She then gave the impression within the motion pictures corresponding to Aravind 2, in addition to at the unreleased Choodalani Cheppalani. She made her Tamil debut in Aambala, directed by means of Sundar C.

Maadhavi Latha Biography

Identify Madhavi Actual Identify Madhavilatha Pasupuleti Nickname Latha, Madhavilatha Pasupuleti Career Actress & Baby-kisser Date of Delivery 2 October 1988 Age 29 (As of 2018) Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify But to be Up to date Mom Identify But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi Faculty ASM Faculty for Girls, Bellary, Karnataka – Sociology

Gulbarga College, Karnataka – Economics

Mysore College, Karnataka – MA in Sociology Leisure pursuits Dancing, Making a song, Portray Place of origin Bellary, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Madhavi Latha Films checklist

12 months Movie Function Language Notes 2007 Athidi Madhavi Telugu 2008 Nachavule Anu Telugu 2009 Shh… Telugu 2009 Snehituda… Savithri Telugu 2011 Usuru Anusha Telugu 2013 Aravind 2 Priya Telugu 2015 Aambala Tamil 2015 Choodalani Cheppalani Telugu Behind schedule 2015 Tholipata Telugu Behind schedule

Madhavi Latha Pictures

