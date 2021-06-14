Madhavi Latha (BJP) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Within the 12 months 2018, Madhavi Latha joined the BJP political birthday party within the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

She pursued a Sociology stage on the ASM Faculty for Girls, Bellary, after which blended it with the joint honors Economics stage in Gulbarga College, Karnataka.

She completed her MA in Sociology at Mysore College. She made her characteristic movie debut in Nachavule (2008), Her subsequent motion pictures Shh.. and Snehituda… opened to unfavourable opinions and field workplace collections.

Profile And Occupation

Maadhavi Latha used to be born on 2 October 1988, in Karnataka to a Telugu circle of relatives. She has finished her Sociology stage at ASM Faculty for Girls. She made her characteristic movie debut with the Telugu romantic movie Nachavule (2008). She then gave the impression within the motion pictures corresponding to Aravind 2, in addition to at the unreleased Choodalani Cheppalani. She made her Tamil debut in Aambala, directed by means of Sundar C.

Maadhavi Latha Wiki

Maadhavi Latha Biography

Identify Madhavi
Actual Identify Madhavilatha Pasupuleti
Nickname Latha, Madhavilatha Pasupuleti
Career Actress & Baby-kisser
Date of Delivery 2 October 1988
Age 29 (As of 2018)
Zodiac signal But to be Up to date
Father Identify But to be Up to date
Mom Identify But to be Up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
Faculty Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi
Faculty
  • ASM Faculty for Girls, Bellary, Karnataka – Sociology
  • Gulbarga College, Karnataka – Economics
  • Mysore College, Karnataka – MA in Sociology
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Making a song, Portray
Place of origin Bellary, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Husband Identify NA
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

 

fb.com/ActressMaadhaviLatha/

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/actressmaadhavi/

Madhavi Latha Films checklist

12 months Movie Function Language Notes
2007 Athidi Madhavi Telugu
2008 Nachavule Anu Telugu
2009 Shh… Telugu
2009 Snehituda… Savithri Telugu
2011 Usuru Anusha Telugu
2013 Aravind 2 Priya Telugu
2015 Aambala Tamil
2015 Choodalani Cheppalani Telugu Behind schedule
2015 Tholipata Telugu Behind schedule

Madhavilatha Pasupuleti TikTok Movies

Watch some tiktok movies of Madhavilatha,

Madhavi Latha Pictures

Take a look at the most recent footage of the actress and flesh presser Madhavilatha Pasupuleti,

Madhavi Latha
Madhavi Latha
Actress Madhavi Latha
Madhavi Latha
Madhavi Latha
Maadhavi Latha Wiki
Madhavi Latha
Madhavi Latha
Maadhavi Latha Wiki
Maadhavi Latha
Madhavilatha Pasupuleti
Madhavilatha Pasupuleti

 

