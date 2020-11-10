Madhepura Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Pappu Yadav is behind Madhepura, know the latest update of the remaining seats in the district

Madhepura Election Result: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav lags behind in the early trends. Nikhil Mandal of JDU is moving forward Also Read – Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2020: Unaware of the win-loss Lalu roaming the lawns of the rims

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2020 has been completed and now everyone's eyes are on the results. All four assembly seats of Madhepura in Bihar are Madhepura Constituency live result today, Alamnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat chunav Result, Bihariganj Assembly seat (Bihariganj Constituency Chunav Result Updates) and Singheshwar Assembly seat (Singheshwar During the voting on Constituency Result live), there was a lot of enthusiasm among the voters. Madhepura was once considered to be the bastion of socialism, but now political equations appear to be changing. Who is standing to give away all the four assembly seats of Madhepura, let's say.

Madhepura Assembly seat (Madhepura Constituency election result live)

Muslim and Yadav vote equations dominate Madhepura assembly seat. Everyone’s eyes are on Madhepura assembly seat. The reason is that after 20 years, Pappu Yadav is contesting from here. Therefore, this seat is very much discussed. With the arrival of Pappu Yadav in the field, the competition has been between Jap chief, JDU and RJD. RJD has given ticket to sitting MLA Chandrashekhar, JDU to Nikhil Mandal.

Alamnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat Result Updates

There will be a clash between JDU and RJD in Alamnagar assembly seat of Madhepura. In this election, Narendra Narayan Yadav from JDU and Naveen Nishad engineer from RJD. Please tell that JDU candidates are current MLAs from here.

Bihariganj Assembly Seat (Bihariganj Constituency Chunav Result)

A big contest will be seen between JDU and Congress on the Bihariganj assembly seat. On behalf of JDU, sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar Mehta and Congress have given ticket to Subhashini Yadav. Please tell that Subhashini Yadav is the daughter of senior Congress leader Sharad Yadav.

Singheshwar Assembly seat (Singheshwar Constituency Result)

The Singheshwar Assembly Seat in Bihar is occupied by the ruling Janata Dal United. JDU is an outgoing MLA from Ramesh Rishidev Singheshwar assembly constituency. From this seat Chandrahas Chaupal from RJD and Anil Kumar Bandhu from Jan Adhikar Party are in the fray.