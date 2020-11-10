Madhepura Vidhan Sabha Result: Pappu Yadav’s threat of defeat, RJD-JDU collide with thorn

Madhepura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: So far, only 30 percent of the votes have been counted in Bihar assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission said that there may be a delay in the declaration of the result. In such a situation, counting is going on in most of the important and popular seats of Bihar. In such a situation, counting of votes is also being done on Madhepura Vidhan Sabha Seat. Pappu Yadav (Pappu Yadav) is in the electoral field from Madhepur seat who has been continuously lagging behind his opponents for quite some time. The margin of votes between Pappu Yadav and his rivals is about 10-15 thousand. In such a situation, all eyes are on the Madhepura seat because till now only 30 percent of the votes can be counted. RJD has made Chandrashekhar his candidate from Madhepura seat. At the same time, JDU has fielded Nikhil Mondal. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: Government of Grand Alliance ensured, all candidates remain in counting hall till counting of votes: RJD

Pappu Yadav has been consistently behind Nikhil Mandal and Chandrasekhar since the first phase of counting in the morning. If we talk about the latest 9th and 10th rounds, then RJD's Chandrasekhar is leading by 20,659 votes. Nikhil Mandal is second with 19,685 votes. Pappu Yadav is at the third position with 11,201 votes. From the morning on the Madhepura seat, the real contest is being seen between Chandrashekhar and Nikhil Mandal. But based on the count of only 30 percent votes, it is difficult to say whose seat will fall in Madhepura seat. In such a situation, the election on Madhepura assembly seat has become even more exciting.

Let me tell you that in the 2015 assembly elections, Chandrasekhar of RJD had been an MLA from here. In 2015, Chandrasekhar defeated Vijay Kumar by 37 thousand votes by BJP. Not only this, Chandrashekha has been an MLA from here in the year 2010. If we talk about the caste equation here, there is a significant number of Muslim, Yadav, Ravidas and Koiri voters in this seat. In such a situation, now it will have to be seen that in whose favor their vote goes more.