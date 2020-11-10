Madhubani District Election Results Live Updates: See updates of every seat in Madhubani district here ….

Madhubani District Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for Bihar Chunav Result in three phases has started. Madhubani district, which came into existence in 1972 after being separated from Darbhanga, is world famous for painting Mithila. Also Read – Bihar Election Results: How did Chirag Paswan’s LJP in the initial trends? Learn updates

Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: Competition in NDA-Grand Alliance, trends, who is ahead of which seat, know latest updates of every seat

There are a total of 10 seats in Madhubani district, the results of which will start coming after some time from now. Harlakhi Vidhan Sabha Result 2020, Benipatti Vidhan Sabha Result 2020, Bisfi Vidhan Sabha Result 2020, Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Result 2020, Madhubani (Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Result 2020), Babubarhi Vidhan Sabha Result 2020, Jhanjharpur ( There are Jhanjharpur Vidhan Sabha Result 2020), Khajauli Vidhan Sabha Result 2020), Laukaha Vidhan Sabha Result 2020), Phulparas Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 and Rajnagar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Live Updates: NDA’s huge lead in trends, once again towards NDA government, RJD far behind by majority

Madhubani District Election Results Live Updates:

1. Harlakhi Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The direct contest is between JDU and CPI on Harlakhi Election Result in Madhubani district. JDU has given ticket to Sudhanshu Shekhar, while CPI has fielded Ramnaresh Pandey. At the same time, LJP has given the ticket to Vikas Kumar Mishra. At present, this seat is in the hands of RLSP.

2. Benipatti Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

There is a tough fight between Congress and BJP on Benipatti Election Result. While the Congress has expressed confidence in the sitting MLA Bhavana Jha, the BJP has given the ticket to Vinod Narayan Jha. In the last election, the NDA is desperate to present a fight against this seat in the seat of the Grand Alliance. Last year Bhavna Jha defeated Vinod Narayan Jha from here.

3. Bisfi Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The contest on Bisfi Election Result is between RJD and BJP. From here the RJD has re-nominated current MLA Fayaz Ahmed, while Haribhushan Thakur is in the fray from BJP. Pushpam Priya Choudhary is also in the fray from this seat.

4. Madhubani Election Results (Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates)

Madhubani Election Result has gone to Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP (VIP) account. BJP (BJP) leader and Legislative Councilor Suman Kumar Mahaseth is in the election fray on a VIP ticket. RJD (RJD) has nominated sitting MLA Sameer Kumar Mahaseth here.

5. Babubarhi Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The contest between Madhubani’s Babubarhi Election Result is between JDU and RJD. Meena Kamat has been given ticket by JDU. At the same time, RJD has fielded Umakant Yadav.

6. Jhanjharpur Election Results (Jhanjharpur Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates)

Former BJP minister Nitish Mishra is contesting from Jhanjharpur Assembly seat (Jhanjharpur Election Result). At the same time, this seat has gone to the CPI (CPI) account of the faction of the Grand Alliance. CPI has nominated Ramnarayan Yadav from here.

7. Khajuli Election Results (Khajauli Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates)

In Khajuli (Khajauli Election Result), there is a contest between RJD and BJP. RJD has given ticket to sitting MLA Sitaram Yadav once again. At the same time, Arun Shankar Prasad is in the fray from BJP. Arun Shankar won the election from here in 2010.

8. Laukaha Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

The RJD and Nitish Kumar’s party JDU will compete in Madhubani’s Laukaha Election Result. The current MLA Laxmeshwar Rai is in the fray once again for JDU. At the same time, RJD has given ticket to Bharat Bhushan Mandal. The JDU MLA will have a challenge to retain Laxmeshwar Rai’s seat.

9. Phulparas Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

Kripanath Pathak is in the fray on the Congress (Congress) ticket from Phulparas Election Result in the district. At the same time, JDU (JDU) has fielded Sheela Mandal on this seat from the NDA alliance. In the last election, this seat was occupied by JDU and Gulzar Devi Yadav won the election here.

10. Rajnagar Vidhan Sabha Result Live Updates

On Rajnagar Election Result, BJP (BJP) has fielded Rampreet Paswan. At the same time, on the RJD ticket, Ramavatar Paswan is a candidate for the Grand Alliance.

Madhubani District All Seat Results Updates:

Harlakhi Election Results: Harlakhi Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Benipatti election results: Benipatti Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Bisfi Election Results: Bisfi Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Madhubani election results: Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

October election results: Babubarhi Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Jhanjharpur Election Results: Jhanjharpur Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Khajuli election results: Khajauli Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Laukha Election Results: Laukaha Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020

Phulparas election results: Phulparas Vidhan Sabha election results 2020

Rajnagar election result: Rajnagar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020