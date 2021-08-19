Madhur Bhandarkar Asks Gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra About His Pastime In Performing



India really rocked the Olympics Tokyo this yr. Our a number of champions from national made us proud on the Olympics and gained medals of their respective video games. Not too long ago filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met gold-medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and silver-medal winner weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. As quickly because the director shared photos with the champions, the web went berserk and sought after to grasp if the director is drawing near them for movies to be made on their lives. On the other hand nowadays Madhur Bhandarkar were given speaking to E Instances and printed that he simply went to fulfill the 2 as a result of he sought after to in actuality meet the athletes who made us proud.



Talking about his assembly with the champs, the director mentioned his interplay with Neeraj Chopra. Madhur Bhandarkar requested him whether or not he’s concerned with appearing in motion pictures and right here’s what he needed to say, “I informed Neeraj that he has transform this type of celebrity and has such a lot of fanatics from all over the world now. So, I jokingly requested him, ‘You’re additionally excellent taking a look, so ever considered appearing in movies?’ He responded, ‘I don’t wish to act, however center of attention on my sport.’ From the dialog I had with him, I realised that he has an excellent roadmap forward. He informed me that he desires to reach much more for the rustic. Likewise, I used to be additionally satisfied to fulfill Mirabai. They had been simply crushed with the reaction and the affection they’ve won from the folks of India after their win on the Olympics.”

Now that answer is making us develop fonder of those athletes. Extra love and gear to them.