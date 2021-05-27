Madhuvanti Arun (PSBB Faculty) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Video, Pictures

Madhuvanti Arun is an Indian actress, dancer, educationist, and flesh presser. She is the daughter of well-liked actor and theatre persona Y.Gee.Mahendran. Madhuvanti has featured in some Tamil motion pictures like Dharma Durai, Kadamban, Shivalinga, and Dharala Prabhu. She additionally labored within the tv serial Vani Rani that aired on Solar TV. Madhuvanthi is a Tamil Nadu State Government Committee Member of the BJP. She used to be within the information after the PSBB faculty (Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan) instructor Rajagopalan used to be arrested for sexual harassment.