Madhya Pradesh: 10-day lockdown expires in MP capital Bhopal, open market

new Delhi: Due to the increasing cases of Corona virus infection, the lockdown came to an end today from the state capital and some other places which came into force on 24 July. The markets of Bhopal opened from today. Let me tell you that due to Corona virus infection in Madhya Pradesh, till yesterday the total number of patients had reached 34,285. Also read – Delhi High Court hearing plea for waiving school tuition fees today

As soon as the lockdown ended in Bhopal, markets started opening today and the movement of vehicles on the roads is also seen increasing. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona killed 803 people in 24 hours, millions of people infected

Madhya Pradesh: Markets re-open in #Bhopal, after 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YEDL9kMIEA Also Read – Former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah Corona positive, told by tweet am admitted to hospital – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Please tell that many leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria are suffering from infection of corona virus of the party and opposition.

Explain that the Madhya Pradesh government had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Bhopal Municipal Corporation area on August 24 night till August 8 at 8 am in view of the number of patients of coronavirus infection growing rapidly in the capital. Apart from this, lockdown is also done in some other districts of the state once or twice a week.

Please tell that 750 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus till now reached 34,285. As of Monday, Indore has the highest number of 317 deaths due to corona virus. 190 people have died in Bhopal, 74 in Ujjain, 33 in Sagar, 29 in Jabalpur, 25 in Burhanpur, 19 in Khandwa and 18 in Khargone. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts.