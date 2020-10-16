Madhya Pradesh: 14 people died due to poisonous liquor in Ujjain, Kamal Nath told Shivraj government mafia raj

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, 14 people allegedly died from drinking poisonous liquor. The Special Research Team (SIT) will investigate this matter. Five policemen including the station in-charge have been suspended on this incident. The administration is expecting a ‘Dennered Spirit’ drink. According to information received from sources, seven people died at different places in Ujjain on Wednesday. The post-mortem report of the dead bodies has been said to cause excessive drinking of alcohol. These people who drink alcohol were also suffering from other diseases. The viscera of all the dead have been kept safe. In this regard, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has targeted the state government by tweeting. Kamal Nath tweeted and wrote – 14 deaths due to poisonous liquor in Ujjain, Shivraj came, brought back Mafia Raj. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: 11 people died due to poisonous liquor in Ujjain, 5 policemen suspended

Please tell that on this incident of Ujjain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan called a special meeting on Thursday and took information from senior officials. Describing this incident as unfortunate, he has directed that strict action should be taken against those selling such substances. The network of such persons should be broken. This incident should be investigated by Special Research Team (SIT). Chief Minister Chouhan said that if such items are being sold at many other places in the state, then the police force should find out and take strict action against the culprits. Additional Chief Secretary (Home), in this case, coordinate and report on the basis of preliminary investigation. The Chief Minister asked the officers to monitor such cases not only in Ujjain but also in the entire state. Wherever there is a possibility of selling such adulterated and poisonous substances, strict action should be taken.

Ujjain District Magistrate Ashish Singh said that on the night of October 14 and morning of October 15, a total of 11 people have died so far from drinking drinking denatured spirit. After the post mortem, the viscera will be sent to the laboratory at Sagar for examination. In the preliminary investigation, the names of two-three suspects have been revealed. Action is being taken against them under Rasuka. Ashish Singh said that the names of some drug stores have also come up in the investigation, whose work is being done to verify the stock. The store has been sealed after it found more spirit than the prescribed quantity of Gupta Surgical Medical located in the drug market. Municipal corporation and team of doctors have been engaged in checking the health of the people living in the footpaths and night shelters, so that if any other person has consumed the denatured spirit in the same way, then his life can be saved. At the same time, Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh has suspended Kharakua police station inspector ML Meena, beat in-charge sub-inspector Niranjan Sharma, constable Sheikh Anwar and Nawaz Sharif with immediate effect.