Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old woman gang-raped in truck, murdered and frame thrown in Chambal river

Gangrape-Homicide in Gwalior: In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a case of gangrape and homicide of a minor woman has come to the fore. The woman used to be gang-raped within the truck. After this, the woman used to be strangled to loss of life for worry of opening the subject after which threw the frame within the Chambal river. The police have arrested the entire 3 accused. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi stated that the incident took place on December 27 closing yr and the police arrested 3 accused within the case on Sunday, together with two truck drivers.

The SP stated that the sufferer woman used to be introduced to be taken to Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh by means of one in every of her neighbors and two truck drivers of their automobile and later at the approach, the trio allegedly raped her a number of instances.

In keeping with the superintendent of police, the trio allegedly strangled her to loss of life fearing that she would tell her members of the family concerning the incident. Fearing this, the accused killed the woman. Amit Sanghi stated that later the accused threw the sufferer's frame within the Chambal river in Bhind district.