Madhya Pradesh: 5 family members fed on poison because of bothered girls, 4 died

Bhopal: Within the Piplani space of ​​Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a circle of relatives fed on poison after being bothered by way of moneylenders. 5 family members fed on poison, out of which 4 other people died. This circle of relatives was once bothered by way of usury girls. 4 girls of the usury gang are within the custody of the police.

Please inform that Sanjeev Joshi, residing in Anand Nagar of Piplani police station space, was once a automobile mechanic and his spouse Archana Joshi used to run a grocery store. On Thursday evening, Sanjeev, his spouse Archana and mom Nandini but even so two daughters had fed on poison. He has been admitted to a personal medical institution in important situation. Except Archana, all 4 have died.

The sufferer's circle of relatives had posted their footage on social media and likewise left a suicide be aware. On this, 4 girls have been accused of torturing them over the quantity taken in loans. Those girls had charged lakhs of hobby at the quantity of 1000's given within the mortgage and used to annoy and make quite a lot of threats. In step with Further Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria, the 4 girls accused had been arrested by way of the police. They've been booked for tort and usury to dedicate suicide.

Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan additionally mentioned about this incident that the incident which came about because of taking arbitrary hobby by way of moneylenders and moneylenders is middle breaking and insufferable. On the identical time, taking this significantly, he directed to take strict motion towards the folk doing unlawful usury paintings.