Madhya Pradesh: After Congress defeat, voice raised against Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, demand for resignation

Bhopal: After the defeat of the Congress in the elections held in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, voice has been raised against former Chief Minister and State President Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh (Digvijaya Singh). Congress leader and All India Congress Committee member Harpal Singh Thakur has demanded the resignation of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh to play the role of a consultant.

Harpal Singh Thakur issued a statement referring to the incident of resigning from the post of Speaker after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the party high command gave the state by-elections Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh a chance to contest freehand. Congress workers put in full force, worked hard.

He said that after all the hard work of the workers, the Congress lost the by-election, hence the principle of the party, which was established by Rahul Gandhi, the same principle should be followed by Kamal Nath in the state. He should resign from the post of State President and Leader of Opposition. Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh should take responsibility for the defeat. Both of them should come in the role of a mentor while presenting the spirit of the player. Also, new leadership should be given a chance in the state.