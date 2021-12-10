Madhya Pradesh: Allegation of feeding cow meat to youngsters at Sevadham Ashram, NCPCR despatched realize to police

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) Francis Sevadham Ashram of Sagar District (Sevadham Ashram) A case of feeding cow’s meat to youngsters has come to the fore. Nationwide Fee for Coverage of Kid Rights (NCPCR) Has issued a realize to the District Superintendent of Police on this topic and has sought an in depth file of the topic. It’s alleged within the grievance that minor youngsters had been allowed to consume cow’s meat and (Bible) Being compelled to learn.Additionally Learn – The lady who were given married in love was once beheaded within the kitchen, mother-son took selfie, then…

In truth, lately, two youngsters learning on this ashram, thru their oldsters, had alleged in a grievance lodged on the Cantt police station that they had been being compelled to consume cow’s meat and browse the Bible and it was once additionally mentioned That if they don’t do that then they’re going to be tortured in long run. Appearing in this grievance, the fee has directed the Sagar District Superintendent of Police to analyze the topic and post an entire file inside 48 hours. Additionally Learn – Rape of a 17-year-old woman by means of feeding a pill that will increase sexual want, died because of over the top bleeding

Devraj Raikwar, the daddy of those youngsters, mentioned in a letter to the kid welfare committee of Sagar {that a} girl who referred to as herself a social employee had taken those youngsters to the Sevadham Ashram. He instructed that I went to the ashram a number of instances to fulfill my youngsters, however I used to be now not allowed to fulfill them and after I were given a possibility to fulfill them, the kids mentioned that they don’t need to keep within the ashram as a result of there they’re forcibly fed cow meat and Being compelled to learn the Bible. When he refused to take action, he was once overwhelmed up. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan girl constable gangraped in UP, fees towards a suspended DSP and previous sarpanch