Madhya Pradesh: Army started rescue operations for 3-year-old innocent who fell in a 200 feet deep borewell

Niwari: A three-year-old boy fell into a 200-foot deep borewell on Wednesday morning in twelve elderly villages in the Orksha region, about 36 km from Niwari district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. The administration started to save the child after the incident, meanwhile, the army rescue team has also reached the spot.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has tweeted, "Army is engaged in rescue work with local administration to save innocent Prahlad who fell in borewell in Setpura village of Orchha. I am confident that soon Prahlada will be taken out safely. God bless the child, you and all of us pray together.

Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. Believed confident that soon he believed be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Attacking all pray for him: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Inspector Narendra Tripathi, in-charge of Prithvipur police station, had initially told that during the installation of the workers’ pipe casings in the borewell, Harikishan Kushwaha’s son Prahlad (five) fell into the borewell. The borewell has water up to a depth of 100 feet.

The inspector in-charge had told that efforts are being made to save the child with the help of experts, but due to the water in the borewell, it is not clear to what depth the child is trapped.

The district administration is making all efforts to get the child out of the borewell, but it has not been successful so far. The borewell was recently dug up and workers were pouring pipe casings into it, during which time the accident occurred.