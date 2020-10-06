Madhya Pradesh by-election: Congress released the third list of candidates, know who got the ticket from

Bhopal: The third list of four candidates was released by the Congress on Tuesday for the by-elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 for 28 seats in the assembly. In this way, the Congress has so far decided 27 candidates. Madhya Pradesh in-charge of Congress and general secretary in-charge of Central Election Committee Mukul Wasnik released the third list of candidates for the by-election decided by party president Sonia Gandhi. Four candidates are named in this list. Also Read – MP Assembly By-Elections 2020: BJP released the list of 28 candidates of MP, 1 from Telangana

The party has nominated Rakesh Mavai from Morena, Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Ramsia Bharti from Malhara and Kamal Patel from Badnawar. The party has changed the candidate for Badnawar and has decided to field Kamal Patel as the new candidate. Also Read – 91-year-old Congress leader Motilal Vora infected with Corona, admitted to AIIMS

The Congress had earlier released two lists, in which the names of 8 and 15 candidates were named respectively. In this way, the names of 27 candidates have been decided so far. Only one assembly constituency is left, where Congress has to decide the candidate. Also Read – Now video of another MP of MP goes viral, women are seen distributing sarees