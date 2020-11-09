Madhya Pradesh By Election: Counting will be done on Tuesday at 19 district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, preparations completed

Madhya Pradesh By Election: The counting of votes for 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 10 November in 19 district headquarters. The counting of votes will be done by following the guide line fixed for the corona transition. The Election Commission has completed all preparations. Also Read – Bihar Election: Congress ahead of BJP-JDU spending on Facebook, know full account

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pramod Shukla said- “This time, keeping in mind the guidelines of Kovid-19, there will be 14-14 tables in each round with the aim of maintaining social distancing. Counting will be done in 14 halls in one hall in Rajgarh, six in one of the three halls in Guna and four tables in two halls and two halls of seven tables each in the remaining 17 districts. The counting of two tables from each round of each hall will be counted by the observer of the commission. ” Also Read – BJP leader Dilip Ghosh threatened to TMC workers, improve otherwise

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with the counting of postal ballots. The counting of EVM machines will begin at half past one in the morning. Previously, the final round of counting of EVM machines was stopped after the counting of postal ballots was not completed, but this time this rule has been removed and counting of postal ballots and EVM machines will continue continuously. Also Read – Demonetisation ‘ruined’ the economy, Narendra Modi helped some capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

In the counting of such machines whose control unit is not showing, the counting of the remaining machines will be continued by keeping such machines aside by the retiring officer. If the difference between the win and loss of the candidates is more than the votes of the control unit which is not displayed, then the result will be declared by not taking it in the counting of votes. Similarly, if the difference is less or equal then the votes will be calculated from VVPET as per rules.

A sanitizer will be arranged by the district administration at the counting center and the guidelines of Kovid-19 will be followed. A strong room will be opened in the presence of candidates before counting. There will be continuous CCTV coverage of the corridor and counting hall while opening the strong room, removing the machines. After counting of votes, the slip of randomly selected five-five VVpets will also be calculated and verified in the calculation of Mendatory VVPet.