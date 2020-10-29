Madhya Pradesh by-election: Kamal Nath’s taunt on Shivraj – what will change the picture of the state which cannot develop its region, my region

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and said that the person who has not been able to develop his area, what will change the picture of the state. On Thursday, Kamal Nath arrived to address the Non-Ganj Jan Sabha of Sanchi assembly constituency as a by-election for the state assembly. Chief Minister Chauhan was once the MP of Vidisha and this constituency comes under Vidisha parliamentary constituency. Regarding the same, Kamal Nath took a dig and said, “I am deeply saddened to see the backward condition of the region from which the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh himself was an MP for 17 years. I have also been an MP from Chhindwara for 40 years, just come and see the picture of development in my area. ” Also Read – BJP will take out election campaign chariot in Bihar, said- Jungle Raj will remind you of RJD

Kamal Nath further said that the person who has not been able to develop in his area will change the picture of the state? Shivraj has been the Chief Minister, has been an MP many times, has been an MLA, but his areas are still backward in terms of development, there is no such thing as Vikas. Also Read – Indian Army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fear in Pakistan: BJP

The former chief minister accused the MLAs of horse trading and said that “the people of the state had decided in 2018 that 15 years had seen Shivraj Singh Chauhan, now he will sit at home, send him off but he bargained in 15 months Insulting public opinion and mandate by dropping our government from In 15 months, I got only 11 and a half months to work, but in this also we showed our policy and destiny. ” Also Read – CM Vijay Rupani’s taunt on Congress, Congress party of Gujarat will be sold for 25 crores

Referring to the state of the state when the Congress came to power, Kamal Nath said, “The state that Shivraj handed over to us after 15 years was number one in farmers’ suicides, atrocities on women, unemployment and corruption. There was a challenge in every field, there was also a challenge in the agricultural sector, farmers were not getting justice, they were not getting the right price for their produce. Worked to change the same picture of the state. “