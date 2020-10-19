Madhya Pradesh by-election: Now Shivraj government minister calls Congress candidate’s wife ‘mistress’, video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: The process of declining the level of statements is going on during the ongoing campaign for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. The new controversial statement has come in front of Shivraj Singh Chauhan government minister Bisahu Lal Singh. He called his rival Congress candidate’s wife a ‘mistress’. The Congress has demanded action against Minister Bisahu Lal. Also Read – Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are setting fire in the kitchen of Gandhi family: Smriti Irani

Congress has tweeted a video of a statement by minister Bisahu Lal in Shivraj Singh Chauhan government. In this video, Bisahulal Singh is commenting on the details given in the nomination of his rival Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh. The minister is saying that “Vishwanath has given details of his mistress, not his first wife.” Also Read – MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath told BJP’s female candidate ‘item’ to be flashed Mayawati, this demand from Congress …

He (Bisahu Lal Sahu, BJP candidate from Anuppur) is speaking irrelevant things as he is losing election. I married my wife 15 years ago and we have two children. Based file defamation case against him: Congress leader Vishwanath Singh #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/EaaYVeyYuj pic.twitter.com/wgsUtbj4Rj Also Read – Jyotiraditya Scindia, furious over Kamal Nath’s calling BJP woman leader ‘item’, gave a befitting reply – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Congress spokesperson Syed Jafar has raised objection to this by tweeting. He has said that “It is an insult to a woman. BJP minister Bisahu Lal Singh asked the Congress candidate’s wife, concubine, does the BJP use similar words for women? Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan immediately taking cognizance of this, remove the minister from the post and apologize to the women of the state. ”

Bisahu Lal Singh is one of the leaders who left the Congress and joined the BJP and toppled the government of Kamal Nath. Bisahu Lal is contesting the assembly by-election from Anuppur. Bisahu Lal, the richest candidate in his constituency, was recently seen distributing notes in a video. He, however, described it as an old video.