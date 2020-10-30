Madhya Pradesh by-election: Voting on November 3, BJP’s unique way of campaigning, see video

Madhya Pradesh By election 2020: There are only a few days left for the by-election voting in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a unique way of campaigning has come to light in Sagar district. A video of BJP’s Govind Singh Rajput election campaign has emerged from the headline seat in which the campaign is being done with the folk songs and dance songs of Bundelkhand. Let us know that all the 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh by-election will be voted on November 3, while the counting of votes will be done on November 10. Also Read – MP: Watch video of Shivraj Singh Chauhan: Asked Kamal Nath – Has your uncle emptied the treasure …

#WATCH Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: Dance performance to the tunes of folk songs of Bundelkhand seen as a part of campaigning for BJP candidate from Surkhi, Govind Singh Rajput. (29.10.2020) Also Read – VIDEO: Uproar over ‘item’ in Madhya Pradesh, now Imrati said – Kamal Nath of Bengal, her mother-sister is item Voting for the by-election to the state’s legislative assembly to take place on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/rhKa7P08j0 Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath makes unique allegations – Shivraj Singh Chauhan lies 3 every day – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

There is a close fight between BJP and Congress

In this bye-election, both the Congress and BJP have given a big boost. Both parties want to leave no stone unturned to help voters in their own way. There are 9 seats of Scheduled Castes and 2 seats of Scheduled Tribes in 28 by-election areas. For this, the Congress-BJP has prepared a special plan to handle SC and ST votes in the by-elections. On 31 October, both parties are focusing on Dalit seats on Valmiki Jayanti.

Big leaders of both the parties have taken up the front

The BJP and Congress have already started campaigning before the announcement of the by-election dates. On behalf of BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s pair are holding the front in the field, while on behalf of Congress, former CM Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are taking the field.

So far, cash of Rs 3.66 crore has been seized

In the by-elections for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, cash worth Rs 3.66 crore has been seized so far. More than one lakh liters of illicit liquor has also been recovered, the value of which is stated to be Rs 4.81 crore. So far, cash worth Rs 19.45 crore has been confiscated including cash, alcohol, drugs, vehicles and other materials.