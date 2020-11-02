Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Kamal Nath gets big ‘win’ before voting, Supreme Court reverses decision of Election Commission

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has got a big relief ahead of the by-election for the 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the Election Commission to withdraw the record of former chief minister Kamal Nath’s star campaigner during the by-election. Also Read – BSP ideology is opposite to BJP, both parties can never have alliance: Mayawati

Election Commission counsel from the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said that Kamal Nath's petition has now become meaningless as the election campaigning for these seats has stopped and there is voting tomorrow.

"We are prohibiting this," the bench said. The apex court was hearing his petition against the Election Commission's order of 30 October withdrawing senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's status as a star campaigner.

In the election, the political party bears the expenses of the star campaigners, while the expenses of the other campaigners have to be borne by the candidate.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in his petition has canceled the order of the Election Commission and requested the court that the election by star campaigners or campaigners in view of the right to freedom of speech and expression provided in the Constitution and elections in a democratic system Appropriate guidelines should be made regarding the speeches to be given during the course.

