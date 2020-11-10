Madhya Pradesh bypolls Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for 28 assembly seats by-elections begins





















































Madhya Pradesh By Election Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for the by-elections in 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh is going to start shortly. Counting of votes is going to be done in 19 district headquarters. The future of the Shivraj government of the state rests on the results of this by-election in the state. Most of these 28 seats were vacant due to the resignation of the then Congress MLAs.

According to Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pramod Shukla, this time there will be 14-14 tables in each round with the objective of maintaining social distancing keeping in mind the guidelines of Kovid-19. Counting will be done in 14 halls in one hall in Rajgarh, six in one of the three halls in Guna and four tables in two halls and two halls of seven tables each in the remaining 17 districts. The counting of two tables from each round of each hall will be counted by the observer of the commission.

28 Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh