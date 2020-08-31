Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj arrives by boat among flood victims, hears trouble, distributes food

Madhya Pradesh Flood Updates: Many districts of Madhya Pradesh are facing floods. A day earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the flood area by helicopter. Today Shivraj visited the areas by boat instead of helicopter. He reached the Hoshangabad area with the team of NDRF. Also Read – The bridge, built a month before the cost of crores, was shed before the inauguration …

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is seen active in the midst of flood-like trouble. Today he reached several areas of the district Hoshangabad by boat, which are affected by the flood. During this time, he heard the problems of the people. And relief material was also distributed. CM told the people that they will be given all possible help in the midst of trouble.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveys flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad in a boat. pic.twitter.com/jjq2Y9LXZt – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

A day earlier, CM had visited six districts of Madhya Pradesh by helicopter. After this, he said that we are with people. Trying to save people with such difficulty. He said that it is a matter of relief that water has decreased by about two feet in many places. If there is no more rain then there will be a lot of relief.