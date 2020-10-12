Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj said- Yes I am from a hungry-naked family, I am poor, that’s why …

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has responded to the statement of Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar in Madhya Pradesh in his own style and said, “Yes, I am from a bare-hungry family.” Chief Minister Chauhan tweeted on Monday and said, “Yes, I am from a bare-hungry family, that’s why I understand their pain and pain.” Yes, I am poor, that’s why I teach poor sons and daughters as uncles. Also Read – Woman given birth to 16th child in Damoh, death of both mother and baby, to be investigated

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that I am poor, that’s why I give the daughters of poor parents. I am poor, that’s why I understand the pain of every poor, I understand the state. ” Also Read – Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools for children up to class VIII will not open in Madhya Pradesh at present: Minister

Actually, a statement of Dinesh Gurjar is going viral on social media, in which he is saying that Kamal Nath is the second number industrialist of the country, while Shivraj is from a hungry-naked family. BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed the Congress leader’s statement as an insult to the farmers and poor of the state. Also Read – A 15-year-old boy raped a 14-year-old girl, the victim set herself on fire in front of him