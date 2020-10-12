Entertainment

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj said- Yes I am from a hungry-naked family, I am poor, that’s why …

October 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has responded to the statement of Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar in Madhya Pradesh in his own style and said, “Yes, I am from a bare-hungry family.” Chief Minister Chauhan tweeted on Monday and said, “Yes, I am from a bare-hungry family, that’s why I understand their pain and pain.” Yes, I am poor, that’s why I teach poor sons and daughters as uncles. Also Read – Woman given birth to 16th child in Damoh, death of both mother and baby, to be investigated

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that I am poor, that’s why I give the daughters of poor parents. I am poor, that’s why I understand the pain of every poor, I understand the state. ” Also Read – Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools for children up to class VIII will not open in Madhya Pradesh at present: Minister

Actually, a statement of Dinesh Gurjar is going viral on social media, in which he is saying that Kamal Nath is the second number industrialist of the country, while Shivraj is from a hungry-naked family. BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed the Congress leader’s statement as an insult to the farmers and poor of the state. Also Read – A 15-year-old boy raped a 14-year-old girl, the victim set herself on fire in front of him

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.