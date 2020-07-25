Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Corona positive, quarantined himself, gave information by tweeting

new Delhi: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in the country. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been found infected with the corona virus. Shivraj Singh Chauhan himself gave this information by tweeting. He has quarantined himself after getting signs of infection. Also Read – The bail plea of ​​the doctor who sent threatening letter to MP Pragya Thakur is rejected, he is in jail for 6 months

After finding Shivraj Singh’s corona positive, information of those whom he met in the last few days is also being sought. According to the information, mild signs of corona were shown in CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Also Read – People are becoming unemployed, in such a situation, between the mud and pebble, the changed life of the person, search diamond of 50 lakh

He wrote in his tweet that the symptoms of Kovid 19 were being understood among my people, after which my Kovid 19 report has come positive. He wrote that whoever met me should go to Quarantine. Also Read – Lalji Tandon’s political journey from Councilor to Governor, close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

I am following all # COVID19 Guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors… I will be participating in the daily COVID19 review meeting via video conferencing: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ZVeeiLkBFV – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

After being found corona positive, CA has tweeted that they should get their corona test done by people who met them in the last few days. Along with this, he has also appealed to people to keep distance and take precaution against Corona.