Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj, who promised to drink tea at his house, gave his life due to debt

Betul: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan), who had promised to drink tea at the home of Subhash Vishwakarma, who built a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Betul district, drank pesticide due to debt. His condition is critical and treatment is continuing in the hospital. It has been told that the beneficiary of PM housing Subhash Vishwakarma (26) has built a house in the village Udan, situated on the banks of Fourlane, about eight kilometers from the district headquarters.

In fact, Subhash had got only one lakh 20 thousand rupees to build PM house, while he had built a two-storey house by taking a loan of about three lakh rupees to build a house. Now the lenders were pressurizing him to return the amount, so he drank the insecticide.

Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad said that Subhash Vishwakarma of village Uddaan had consumed poisonous substance, which is being treated in the district hospital. The matter of debt has also come to light, which is the subject of investigation. The victim's magistrate statement is yet to be made. It has been told that on September 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had entered the virtual home of PM's residence. In Udaan village, Subhash's house was surrounded by administrative officials and public representatives. The house of Subhash and his family was entered with great pomp.

Superintendent of Police Betul Simala Prasad said that Subhash’s wife Sushila Vishwakarma told that her husband had consumed poison after being troubled by debt. Nearly two and a half million rupees were loaned from relatives and bank to build houses, now they are troubled. Sushila has told reporters that on the day of her entrance, many people from all the senior officers came to her house. During this time, it was told that this house was built by taking a loan, on which the officials had said that a house was built by taking a loan, do not tell anyone to say that you have made a house by working hard. At the same time, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, M.L. Tyagi told reporters, “The beneficiary has taken a loan, it is his personal matter, we liked his residence, so he was selected.” The beneficiary did not share the matter of taking loan with us. “