Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj’s big announcement amid farmers ‘movement, to put 1600 crore in farmers’ account

Madhya Pradesh News: On one hand, the protest of farmers in Delhi has been going on for the last 21 days in protest against the agriculture bill. At the same time, the governments of BJP ruled states are beginning to present themselves as farmer friendly. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan while addressing the Kisan Sammelan organized at Bhopal’s Bhel Maidan said that this law will revolutionize the lives of farmers. This bill is in the interest of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Notice to Center, Punjab and Haryana Government on Farmer Movement, Supreme Court Seeks Answer

Please tell that before attending the farmers’ conference, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had attended the cabinet meeting through video conferencing with the ministers. During this time, the CM has asked the ministers to be present in the field and also put chaupal among the farmers and they should tell about the agricultural laws. CM said that farmers should also tell what we have done for them during our rule. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 21st day of agricultural law and stubbornness, how long will this tug of war last ..

During the cabinet meeting, CM Shivraj has made a big announcement that on December 18, we will add Rs 1600 crore to the farmers’ account. This is a part of the total relief amount. This is the money for the loss of crops like soyabean, which has been sent to farmers this year. CM has told the farmers that they will give one installment right now and also give another installment later, till then the amount of crop insurance scheme will also come. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 4 farmers returning from demonstrations die in road accident, Punjab CM trusts for help

CM Shivraj reached the farmers conference after the cabinet meeting. There he said that Kamal Nath, who did not collect 2200 crore rupees of farmers’ premium, is calling me anti-farmer. We used to give loans to farmers at zero percent, you had also stopped it. Kamal Nath, who gave loans to farmers at 18 per cent interest, is telling us anti-farmer.

He has asked where Rahul Gandhi was when Kamal Nath distributed false certificates of debt waiver. Rahul ji, where were you when Kamal Nath did not send the list of farmers for his Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Millions of farmers were deprived of taking advantage of it.

In the farmers conference, CM Shivraj said that farmers are our God. We are the priests of our people. Their service is the worship of God for us. Campaign is on to end the mafias who loot the state on the basis of bullying, muscle power. We are always trying to get employment for the youth.