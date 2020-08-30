Madhya Pradesh Corona Cases: 1442 new cases a day, 22 people killed, these districts are most at risk

Bhopal: On Saturday, the maximum number of 1442 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found so far infected with this virus has reached 60,875. In the last 24 hours, 22 more deaths have been confirmed from the disease in the state, which has resulted in 1,345 deaths due to Kovid-19. Also Read – Unlock4.0: Metro trains in Delhi will run from September 7, will be able to travel only after SOP

"During the last 24 hours, due to infection of the corona virus in the state, five each in Indore and Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two in Jabalpur, and Ujjain, Sagar, Dewas, Datia, Damoh," said a health officer of Madhya Pradesh. Death of one patient has been confirmed in Chhatarpur and Ashoknagar.

He said, "Indore has the highest number of deaths of 384 due to corona virus so far. 275 people have died in Bhopal, 80 in Ujjain, 50 in Sagar, 76 in Jabalpur, 45 in Gwalior, 25 in Burhanpur, 21 in Khandwa and 26 in Khargone. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts."

The official said that on Saturday, maximum 226 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district, while 175 in Bhopal, 168 in Gwalior, 126 in Jabalpur, 49 in Khargone, 47 in Shivpuri, 38 in Datia, Vidisha 36 new cases were reported in Shahdol and 31 in Alirajpur.

He said that out of total 60,875 infected people in the state, 46,413 patients have become healthy so far and 13,117 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Saturday, 1017 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are 4,974 prohibited areas in the state.