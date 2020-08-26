Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Jayawardhan’s big claim – every MLA leaving Congress gets 35-35 crores, sold at a big price

Shivpuri: Why did the Kamal Nath government fall in Madhya Pradesh, the minister Jayawardhan Singh has given a big reason for this. Jayawardhan Singh, son of former Madhya Pradesh minister and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, made a big attack on former MLAs who left the Congress and joined the BJP and said that the MLAs have been sold for 35-35 crores. Also Read – Delhi Assembly Committee hearing against Facebook, said- Facebook is not fair, it is in connivance with political parties

Addressing the workers in Shivpuri, Jayawardhan Singh on Wednesday alleged that "MLAs who have left the Congress have taken Rs 35-35 crore". Former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Jayawardhan Singh further said that, "The Congress had been given a mandate by the public for five years, but by-elections are being held due to the sale of MLAs.

The then MLAs who went from Congress to BJP for the elections during Corona period are responsible. In the Corona period, voters have to queue and no one else is responsible for leaving the Congress. " The former minister told the workers that now the circumstances have changed, we are ready for you all the time.