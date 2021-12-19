Madhya Pradesh: Girl physician murdered after coming into health center, attacker shot himself

Devas: In Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old guy shot lifeless his physician sister-in-law and later dedicated suicide via capturing himself. Further Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma stated the incident came about in Hatpipalya the town, about 45 km from the district headquarters. The deceased used to be known as Reena Malviya (25), a BMHS stage holder, who used to run a dispensary on Deogarh Street within the the town.Additionally Learn – Madhya Pradesh: Seven killed, 5 injured together with district public members of the family officer in street coincidence

Police stated that Reena's brother-in-law Vijay Malviya reached the dispensary and fled from the spot after firing a pistol at Reena. After the incident, other people took Reena to the clinic the place docs declared her introduced lifeless. Later, accused Vijay dedicated suicide via capturing himself in a close-by lawn, he stated. The pistol and bike of the accused were recovered from the spot.

The police officer stated that the lady's husband advised the police that the incident came about after a dispute over cooking. The police is investigating the topic via registering a case. On the identical time, sensation unfold within the space referring to this incident. Individuals are stunned in regards to the incident.