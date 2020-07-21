Entertainment

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dead, son told- Babuji is no more

July 21, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has passed away on Tuesday morning. Today his son
Has given information by tweeting. In the UP government, Minister Ashutosh Tandon tweeted and said, Babuji is no more. Also Read – Lalji Tandon Health Update: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal G. Tandon’s situation is serious, kept on ventilator

Today the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has passed away. His son Ashutosh Tandon, a minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh
Informed about his father’s death by tweeting. He tweeted, Babu ji is no more. Also Read – This reason of death revealed in the post-mortem report of the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey killed in the encounter

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital since the days of illness. His condition was more critical on Monday and
It worsened at night. They were placed on ventilator support.

On June 11, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Kolkhanau due to difficulty in breathing, fever and difficulty in urination.
K was admitted to Medanta Hospital. After this there is no significant improvement in his health.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment