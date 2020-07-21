Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dead, son told- Babuji is no more

new Delhi: The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has passed away on Tuesday morning. Today his son

Has given information by tweeting. In the UP government, Minister Ashutosh Tandon tweeted and said, Babuji is no more.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away; his son Ashutosh Tandon announces his demise

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital since the days of illness. His condition was more critical on Monday and

It worsened at night. They were placed on ventilator support.

On June 11, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was admitted to Medanta Hospital due to difficulty in breathing, fever and difficulty in urination.

K was admitted to Medanta Hospital. After this there is no significant improvement in his health.